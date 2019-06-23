APGAR, Charles Frederick



beloved father of Robert C. (Dorinda) of Tallahassee, FL, Kenneth E. (Karen) of Tampa, FL, Peggy Apgar Schmidt (Richard) of Fort Myers, FL and James H. of Tallahassee, FL died on June 10, 2019 surrounded by his sons at University Village in Tampa Florida. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Camp); and two brothers, Earl and Carl Apgar. He is survived by his four children and their spouses; 10 grandchildren, Michele Johnson, John Apgar, Jennifer Apgar, Matthew Dinkel, Paige Apgar, Vanessa Apgar Carreira, Eden Apgar, August Schmidt, Owen Schmidt and Aaron Schmidt; 12 great-grandchildren, McKenzie Campagnolo, Joao Continentino, Liah Continentino, Rayne Carreira, Reece, Ella, and Lila Dinkel, Easton Groover, Finn, Everly, Nora and Margo Schmidt. Charles was a proud father, supportive father-in-law, and an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather.



In 1939, Charles graduated from Hillsborough High School where he met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Camp. He worked in Port Tampa Bay and sang in the emerging Tampa and Ybor City live music venues. His life-long love of flying began in the Army Air Corps when he was trained as a pilot. Clocking over 5600 flying hours in his lifetime, soaring the sky was his 'happy place'. During his 30 years with the military he became an Air Force officer greatly admired by those who served with him in WWII, the USA, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam.



After retiring to Tampa, Charles joined the Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, becoming involved in multiple aspects; he became president of the Carrollwood Condominium Association, advocating for homeowners; and he played tennis with Mary, friends, his children and his grandchildren. Charles expressed his love through action. He could repair and build almost anything and enjoyed sharing his skills with family and friends.



Charles had a fulfilled life. He treasured his wife, Mary, music, piloting an aircraft, his children and extended family, and solving complex problems. Perhaps his greatest story is the patience, love, dedication, protection and loyalty for Mary in the last years of her life. He would sit with Mary for hours every day, holding her hand and talking with her as she battled Alzheimer's. The staff at University Village bears witness to his devotion. Days prior to his death Charles told several staff members that he was going to see Mary soon. Godspeed to a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and man.



Memorial Service, 10 am on Friday June 28 at the Chapel, Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 W. Fletcher Ave, Tampa (813) 963-0356.



Florida Mortuary

