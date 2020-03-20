DE LA MATER, Charles Fremont 92, passed away March 17, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Brooksville, FL, a WWII Veteran and one of the last Florida Crackers. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rose E. Jackson De La Mater; son, Charles "Snap" F. De La Mater II; sisters, Ruth Bundy and Clara Walker. He is survived by his daughters, Ashleigh Lane (James), Donna Martin (Ricky), Luci Davis (Larry), Charlene De La Mater-Reneau (Bill); sister, Mary Weiler; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Lake Lindsey Cemetery. Merritt FH (352) 796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2020