Charles FUTCH
FUTCH, Charles Gregory "Greg" 58, passed on Thursday, May 21, 2020, a loving son, brother and uncle. Greg was born on September 9, 1961 in Savannah, GA to Bobby and Jeanette Futch. He was a graduate of Tampa's Robinson High School and attended the University of South Florida. Greg had a passion for reading, writing and classical music. He amassed an impressive collection of literature, music and even macabre comics, demonstrating the breadth of his love for the written word. He also left behind original manuscripts of his own works. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Bobby. He is survived by his mother, Jeanette; his two brothers, Bobby Jr. and Bill; two nephews, Josh and William; a niece, Kayla; two great-nieces, Grace and Emma; an aunt and several cousins. A special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Center for the care they provided Greg for the last 14 years of his life.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 27, 2020.
