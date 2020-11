GALLANT, Charles H. 88, formerly of Pasco County, was called to his eternal rest October 29, 2020, under Hospice care. He is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Amanda "Boots" Gallant. He was born 1931 in New York City and attended St. Anne's Academy, graduating in 1949. He enlisted in the USAF 1951, and was honorably discharged in 1955. He finished his duty at MacDill AFB and will be inurned at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.



