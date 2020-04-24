GEORGE, Charles Henry passed away peacefully April 18, 2020 in Tampa surrounded by friends. Chuck or "Vegas", as he was known to his friends founded Vegas Electric, SA in Roatan HN in 1987. Over the past 33 years, Vegas Electric has implemented hundreds of electrical and renewable energy projects in the Bay Islands. For 25 years, he served as an Overseas Representative for Project Trust supporting young volunteers create lasting impacts across Honduras. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Marian George. He is survived by brother, Michael; and sister, Ruth Anne Lacky. Services will be held in the future in Roatan with burial in the Port Royal community.

