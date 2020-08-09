1/
Charles GRESHAKE
GRESHAKE, Charles "Andy" passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by wife, Ramona; mother and stepfather, Gisela and Robert of Jacksonville Florida; brother, Ron his wife Evelyn and nephew Curtis also of Jacksonville Florida. He is also survived by sons, Matthew, Garrett, and James. He was a grandfather to six, Maggie, Jaxon, Nick, Dylan, Kyle, and Westley. He leaves behind uncle, Rolf; cousin, Brigitte and her husband Anthony. He also leaves behind many loving friends. He touched many lives with his big and kind heart. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Birds of Paradise Sanctuary and Rescue.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
