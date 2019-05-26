LASLEY, M.D. Charles Haden



97, of Belleair, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home. He was born December 16, 1921 in Lewisburg, Kentucky, the son of Marion Grinter and Helen May (Murray) Lasley. A graduate of Lakeland High School, University of Florida, and Harvard Medical School, Charles practiced Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgery in Clearwater until retiring in 1985. He was the founder of the open heart surgery program at Morton Plant Hospital, and Diplomate of the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. He served in the U.S. Navy during World WarII and later in the U.S. Army. He developed a passion for endurance exercise and the fitness lifestyle. He competed in countless marathons and triathlons. He represented the U.S. in the ITU World Age-Group Championships held in Montreal. He loved surfing with his children and playing handball with friends. He was also a musician and an artist. Survivors include his wife, Janet; children, Mary Ann (deceased), Charles Jr., Robert, David, Tiffany, and Phillip; grandchildren, Sarah, Cari, Robert, Elijah, Leah, Katie, Brienn, Heather, Emma, Arielle, Hannah, Hadyn, Lauren, Garrett, and Coco; and numerous great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Charles will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 2 pm, at the Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home in Clearwater, to be presided by Tom Woodward.



Sylvan Abbey, 2853 Sunset Point Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759 (727) 796-1992 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019