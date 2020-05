Or Copy this URL to Share

HALES, Charles Millard my loving husband passed away at home April 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Evelyn; two daughters, Janice Delonga and Jana Lynn Welch; two step-sons, Clint and Tim Sterling; brother, Robert; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.



