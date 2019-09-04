HALL, Charles Wilbur a Tampa native, born to Charlie T. and Ida Mae Hall in 1926, passed away on August 28, 2019. He attended BC Graham Elementary and Jefferson High School before joining the Army in 1945. Following WWII, Wilbur served in Germany with the United States Army Constabulary and attended the University of Florida upon his return. After graduating with a B.S. in Accounting, Wilbur was employed by the Tampa Wholesale Company (Kash n' Karry) and served as its president until his retirement in 1981. A member of Carrollwood Baptist Church and a former deacon, Wilbur is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Joseph and Charles; sister, Jean Childs; brothers, Wendell and Kenneth; and grandchildren, Christian and Madeleine. He is prede-ceased by his parents; brothers, Maurice and Joe; sister, Kathlyn. Arrangements are entrusted to the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 West Bearss Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33618.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019