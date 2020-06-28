Charles HALLMAN

HALLMAN, Charles "Chuck" 74, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, He was a loving husband and father of three. Chuck was born June 22, 1946 to Charles Sr. and Bertha Hallman. He was a teacher and special education director in Michigan for 35 years and influenced thousands of lives. The first of his three college degrees was from the University of Michigan, of which he remained a loyal sports fan until the end. He loved traveling, history, learning, watching sports, and playing golf. His quick wit, sense of humor, and infectious smile earned him a place in the hearts of all who knew him. Chuck is survived by his siblings, Martin, Charlie, and Deborah; his wife, Patricia; his three children, Christie, Alyssa, and C.J.; and three grandchildren, Max, Quinn and Zach. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed every day.



