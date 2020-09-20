Charles HARRIS

HARRIS, Charles Pasco 79, died Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1941 in St. Petersburg, FL to parents Herman B. Harris and Eva M. Carlisle. He was known as Honey to his wife, Dad to his kids, Papa to his granddaughters and Chuck to family and friends. He loved his family very much and was the true definition of a self-made man. He married the love of his life on May 19, 1962, MaryLou Burton. They were married 58 years after only knowing each other three weeks and eloping to Georgia. His legacy is the lives that he touched especially those of his children and grandchildren. He taught them a great work ethic, family is a priority, be honest and fair, lend a helping hand and when you fall pick yourself up and hold your head high. He worked 35 years for Florida Power and retired as Transmission Supervisor. His crew put up the Disney "Ears" structure. He served his country in the Navy as a "Seabee" for six years and was a member of the American Legion. He was a lifelong resident of Florida and loved to travel with his family specially his wife. He travelled around the US and overseas. He was a loving and exceptional husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He took care of his family and made sure his kids went to college. He was always willing to help out anyone that needed it. He had the time and energy to teach you how to do or fix something. He had a larger than life personality and always made sure you felt welcome and comfortable. He loved to fish particularly with his grandkids. He was an awesome cook and would have the best family gatherings. The Dolphins were his team. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, in-laws, Joseph and Ellen Burton; brother, Thomas Harris; niece, Debbie Hayes; brother-in-law, Larry Anderson and a grandchild. He is survived by his wife, MaryLou; daughters, Ann Marie and JoEllen; son, Charles Patrick; son-in-law, Karl Sauer; granddaughters, Erin Sauer, Kaitlyn Sauer and Emi Harris; sister, Flora Anderson-Mark, Michelle, Shelby, Robert; sister-in-law, Patricia Morrison-Michael, Louise, Kaylee, Keegan, Katlynn; nieces, Lisa and Judy; nephews, TJ and Jimmy; and extended family, Jeanette, Ed, FaithAlex and Daniel Cole. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Legion Post 400 or your charity of choice
. The burial will be held at a later date.