HARRIS, Charles Joseph 90, of Brandon, Florida passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania and grew up in Endicott, New York. After graduating from Union Endicott High School he came to the University of Tampa on a football scholarship and graduated in 1954. He then served in the United States Army Honor Guard at Fort McNair in Washington, DC. He completed his Masters of Education at George Peabody College for Teachers. Later he was inducted into Union Endicott High School Athletic Hall of Fame; the New York State Section IV Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Athletic Hall of Fame at the University of Tampa. He held many positions in the Hillsborough County School System, the last a Principal of Bloomingdale High School. He was honored when the stadium was named for him. He was of the Methodist faith and a Mason. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Harris, having celebrated 65 wonderful years in marriage. He also leaves behind his beloved daughters, Gail Harris and Charlene Mayfield; and grandson, Brent Mayfield. In his memory the family suggest a donation to the Lighthouse for the Blind or Florida Lions Eye Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store