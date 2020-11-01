1/1
Charles HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRIS, Charles Joseph 90, of Brandon, Florida passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania and grew up in Endicott, New York. After graduating from Union Endicott High School he came to the University of Tampa on a football scholarship and graduated in 1954. He then served in the United States Army Honor Guard at Fort McNair in Washington, DC. He completed his Masters of Education at George Peabody College for Teachers. Later he was inducted into Union Endicott High School Athletic Hall of Fame; the New York State Section IV Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Athletic Hall of Fame at the University of Tampa. He held many positions in the Hillsborough County School System, the last a Principal of Bloomingdale High School. He was honored when the stadium was named for him. He was of the Methodist faith and a Mason. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Harris, having celebrated 65 wonderful years in marriage. He also leaves behind his beloved daughters, Gail Harris and Charlene Mayfield; and grandson, Brent Mayfield. In his memory the family suggest a donation to the Lighthouse for the Blind or Florida Lions Eye Bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
8136898121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved