Charles HILL

HILL, Charles J. Funeral service celebrating the home going of Apostle Charles J. Hill, who passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11 am at Harmon Funeral Home Chapel, Tampa, FL, CityLife Church officiating. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Apostle Charles J. Hill was a native Tampanian and was a 1967 graduate of Middleton High School, where he was a member of the 1964 State Basketball Championship team. He retired from USF and an Air Force Veteran. Visitation for Apostle Charles J. Hill will be held Wednesday evening at Harmon Funeral Home from 5-7 pm. In loving memories, his wife Carolyn.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
