HOOVER, Charles "Chuck"
83, of Riverview, passed away May 19, 2019. Chuck was a member of First Baptist Church of Riverview. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Wayne Wheeler. Chuck is survived by his loving family; wife of 59 years, Violet Hoover; daughters, Yvonne (Mark) Hamm and Charlie Wheeler; brother, Wade Hoover; and grandchildren, Ryan Hamm, Sarah Wheeler, and Rebecca Hamm. There will be a memorial service today, Wednesday, May 22, 6 pm, at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Riverview, Building Fund.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019