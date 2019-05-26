ROBERTS, Charles I III
76, of Tampa passed away on May 23, 2019 surrounded by family. Charles was born on December 23, 1942. He served in the United States Army. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Flo Roberts; son, Christopher (Mary) Roberts; grandchildren, Olivia, Holton and Vivian; sister, Gail Rinaldi; brother, Mark Roberts; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charles' name to Meals on Wheels, Metropolitan Ministries, or Christ the King Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 am.
Blount & Curry - MacDill
813-876-2421
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019