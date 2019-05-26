Charles I. Roberts (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles I. Roberts.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
821 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROBERTS, Charles I III

76, of Tampa passed away on May 23, 2019 surrounded by family. Charles was born on December 23, 1942. He served in the United States Army. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Flo Roberts; son, Christopher (Mary) Roberts; grandchildren, Olivia, Holton and Vivian; sister, Gail Rinaldi; brother, Mark Roberts; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charles' name to Meals on Wheels, Metropolitan Ministries, or Christ the King Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 am.

Blount & Curry - MacDill

813-876-2421
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.