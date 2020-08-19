1/1
Charles ICENOGLE
ICENOGLE, Charles Eugene passed away August 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by mothers, Sue C. Icenogle Harris (Panama City, FL) and Doris Icenogle (Galion, OH). He is survived by his wife, Alice Icenogle (Brandon, FL); father, Paul E. Icenogle, Galion, OH; brothers, Robert Icenogle (Wanda) Enterprise, AL, Mike Icenogle (Ellen) Galion, OH; sisters, Deanna Cook, Cindy Curtis (Mark) Lima, OH; children, Sarah Kathryn Moncada (Frank) Wiesbaden Germany, Perry Moore Carthage Miss., Jerry Moore (Kathy) Brandon, FL; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with many extended nieces and nephews. His working years were with the Chemical and Environmental Industries in Nichols, Plant City and Ruskin, FL. He was a fervent Florida State Football and Bobby Bowden Fan with a passion for Golf. "GO NOLES" Brandon Cremation & Funeral www.brandonfunerals.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 19, 2020
Although words cannot begin to ease the sorrow of your loss, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. I have known Charles and Alice for over 20 years and am very saddened by the loss.
Melvin & Lonita Brown
Friend
