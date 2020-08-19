Charles ICENOGLE

ICENOGLE, Charles Eugene passed away August 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by mothers, Sue C. Icenogle Harris (Panama City, FL) and Doris Icenogle (Galion, OH). He is survived by his wife, Alice Icenogle (Brandon, FL); father, Paul E. Icenogle, Galion, OH; brothers, Robert Icenogle (Wanda) Enterprise, AL, Mike Icenogle (Ellen) Galion, OH; sisters, Deanna Cook, Cindy Curtis (Mark) Lima, OH; children, Sarah Kathryn Moncada (Frank) Wiesbaden Germany, Perry Moore Carthage Miss., Jerry Moore (Kathy) Brandon, FL; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with many extended nieces and nephews. His working years were with the Chemical and Environmental Industries in Nichols, Plant City and Ruskin, FL. He was a fervent Florida State Football and Bobby Bowden Fan with a passion for Golf. "GO NOLES" Brandon Cremation & Funeral www.brandonfunerals.com