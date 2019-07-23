Charles J. PIPER (1928 - 2019)
born on Aug. 21, 1928 in Gerralds, Montserrat, BVI, passed away on July 13, 2019. He moved to Ipswich, UK, working as a machinist in a manufacturing company, making the United States his final move. His nickname was "Uncle Brush" due to his fashions. He enjoyed fishing, being active, and going to social events at his church, St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Charles is survived by his daughter, Kesha; grandchildren; brother, Model; sisters, Izlette, Daisy, and Josephine. A Life Tribute in Gulfport will be handling the cremation arrangements. No funeral services will be held.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 23, 2019
