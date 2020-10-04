1/2
Charles KOTTICH
KOTTICH, Charles Robert US Army (Ret.) 85, of Seminole, FL passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Falls City, Nebraska January 28, 1935 to Walter and Emma (Schietel) Kottich. He retired from the US Army after almost 30 years of service, acheiving the rank of Colonel. Charles graduated from West Point Military Academy, class of 1956. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary; three daughters, Caroline Semmler, Jennifer Meij, Kristy Williams; two sisters, Lila Deeter, Violet Heim; and seven grandchildren. There will be a graveside service with Military Honors at West Point Cemetery, Wednesday, October 7 at 10 am. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
