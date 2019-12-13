LILLER, Charles W. 86, of Riverview, passed away December 8, 2019. Charlie retired from the USAF as a Master Sgt. after 29 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Lillian Liller; former wife, Meta Liller; brother, Fred Liller; son, Glenn Liller; and granddaughter, Katrina Linboom. Charlie is survived by his loving family, wife, Sara Jackson Liller; son, Gary (Lisa) Liller; daughters, Linda (Dan) Ring, Tami (Jim) Goetluck; dau-ghter-in-law, Debbie Liller; former daughter-in-law, Pamela Winer; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchild-ren; two great-great-grand-children. There will be a funeral service Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2 pm at New Hope United Methodist Church, with a visitation one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:30 am. To leave condolences, visit serenitymeadows.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc. or the New Hope United Methodist Church building fund.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019