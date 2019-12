LILLER, Charles W. 86, of Riverview, passed away December 8, 2019. Charlie retired from the USAF as a Master Sgt. after 29 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Lillian Liller; former wife, Meta Liller; brother, Fred Liller; son, Glenn Liller; and granddaughter, Katrina Linboom. Charlie is survived by his loving family, wife, Sara Jackson Liller; son, Gary (Lisa) Liller; daughters, Linda (Dan) Ring, Tami (Jim) Goetluck; dau-ghter-in-law, Debbie Liller; former daughter-in-law, Pamela Winer; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchild-ren; two great-great-grand-children. There will be a funeral service Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2 pm at New Hope United Methodist Church, with a visitation one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:30 am. To leave condolences, visit serenitymeadows.com . In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc. or the New Hope United Methodist Church building fund.