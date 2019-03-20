ANDERSON, Dr. Charles
Lynn 67, of Treasure Island passed away March 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Lynn dedicated over 35 years to healing veterans and warriors as a physician at the Bay Pines VA hospital. He bravely fought his own battle with cancer until his last day. He had a golden heart and a beautiful mind. After graduating with a BS in engineering from Purdue, he studied medicine at Indiana University, specializing in emergency, internal, sleep, and pulmonary medicine, and critical care. He served as Chief of Pulmonology at the V.A. and conducted research to further medical science. Patients said he had a simple, warm, and reassuring bedside manner. He loved sports, nature, exploring, and life itself. Above all he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Vesna; daughter, Jelena; son, Lazar; brother, James; and expected grandson, to be named Lynn after him. Visitation will be held from 6-9 pm, March 22nd at Sorensen Funeral home, 3180 30th Ave N, St. Petersburg. Service will be held at Sorensen 11 am, March 23.
www.SorensenFuneralHome.com
Sorensen
3180 30th Avenue N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 323-5111
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019