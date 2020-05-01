Charles MARCHESE
MARCHESE, Charles 71, passed Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Tampa, FL. Charles was a lifelong servant to his community, first spending 30 years with the City of Tampa keeping our parks and roadways beautiful, then another 10 years keeping our children safe with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's department as a Crossing Guard Supervisor. Charles is survived by his sister, Irene and her husband, Michael; son, Charles W. and his wife Lisa; daughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Steve; four grandchildren; Sydney, Christian, Kaitlynn, Charles J.; niece, Michelle and her son, Alex along with many cousins and friends. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church; services will be held there at a future date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
