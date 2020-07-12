Charles McGUIRE

McGUIRE, Charles Allen Jr. 55, of Thonotosassa, FL, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a three month battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sue A. (nee Kyes) McGuire; children, Sierra (nee McGuire) Burnett (Brandon), James T. Nanasy (Amanda), Tyanne (nee Campbell) Bland (Jason); cherished grandchildren, Alice, Aubrey and Reed; sister, Christina Barber (Tom). A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please sign Charlie's guestbook at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com