Charles McGUIRE
McGUIRE, Charles Allen Jr. 55, of Thonotosassa, FL, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a three month battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sue A. (nee Kyes) McGuire; children, Sierra (nee McGuire) Burnett (Brandon), James T. Nanasy (Amanda), Tyanne (nee Campbell) Bland (Jason); cherished grandchildren, Alice, Aubrey and Reed; sister, Christina Barber (Tom). A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please sign Charlie's guestbook at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
8136263161
