McKENZIE, Charles Brady Jr. U.S. Army (Ret.) age 95, of Hudson, Florida, went to be with the Lord November 15, 2020. Charles was born August 13, 1925, in Ashland, Kentucky, the son of Charles Brady McKenzie Sr. and Olive Mae McKenzie. He attended Ashland Senior High and joined the U.S. Navy where he served on LST 590, Battleship Iowa, Light Cruiser Topeka from 1943 - 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy which resulted in his being highly decorated with the following awards; American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three bronze stars, WWII Victory Medal, U.S. Navy Occupation Medal (Japan), Philippine Liberation Medal with one Bronze Star, Asiatic-Pacific Commemorative Medal and the United States Navy Service Commemorative Medal. In 1950, Charles entered the U.S. Army on Active duty with a commission of 2nd Lieutenant and subsequently served in Korea and Vietnam, He served many years in intelligence assignments, the last being a member of the staff of G2, Army Intelligence, Pentagon. For his service in the U.S. Army he received the following medals; Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany), National Service Defense Medal with Bronze Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Citation with Palm. He retired in 1971 while serving at the Pentagon as a member of the General Staff. Upon leaving the service of his country, Charles entered the field of banking where he distinguished himself for over 25 years, retiring as Executive Vise President of Mercantile Bank Head of the Trust Department. Mr. McKenzie served as President of the New Port Richey Rotary Club, member of the University of South Florida Foundation Board, Chairman of the Pasco-Hernando Community College Foundation, President of the New Port Richey Shrine Club, member of the Poage Lodge #321 since 1947, member The University of South Florida Board of Gerontology. He was a longtime member of the Elks, various Masonic and Shriner Organizations, Royal Order of Jesters Court number 89 Tampa, and was a Proud Kentucky Colonel. Among his many honors, he received the Ralph Bellwood Memorial Honor and the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the New Port Richey Rotary for his leadership during his Presidency of the Club. Charles was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Ella Jay Griffin McKenzie. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah McKenzie-Reapp; son-in-law, Brian Reapp; Jennifer Goodman and grandson, Eric Ryan Goodman. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, 6-8 pm,and 10-11 am, Friday November 20, 2020 at the Dobies Funeral Home, 9944 Hudson Avenue. Hudson, Florida. A celebration of life will follow at 11 am. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. The family requests Memorial Donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, St. Jude's Hospital for Children or Local Veterans Organization Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson Chapel