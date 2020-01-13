MILNER, Charles Eugene "Chuck" 76, of Tampa, went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kelley Milner; daughter, Joy Milner; daughter, Jerrie Pellizze and husband, Patrick; sister, Jan Milner; stepson, Kit Kelley; stepdaughter, Kathi Hancock and husband, Mel; stepson, Chris Kelley; stepson, Kevin Kelley and wife, Michell; stepdaughter, Karin Frame and husband, David; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Oakwood Community Church, 11209 Casey Rd., Tampa, FL. The interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be 4:30-7:30 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Oakwood Community Church. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home or church. Donations can be made to Oakwood Community Church and earmarked for Cuba missions. www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 13, 2020