MILNER, Charles Eugene "Chuck" 76, of Tampa, went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kelley Milner; daughter, Joy Milner; daughter, Jerrie Pellizze and husband, Patrick; sister, Jan Milner; stepson, Kit Kelley; stepdaughter, Kathi Hancock and husband, Mel; stepson, Chris Kelley; stepson, Kevin Kelley and wife, Michell; stepdaughter, Karin Frame and husband, David; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Oakwood Community Church, 11209 Casey Rd., Tampa, FL. The interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be 4:30-7:30 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Oakwood Community Church. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home or church. Donations can be made to Oakwood Community Church and earmarked for Cuba missions. www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com