87, of Tampa, FL, passed away March 6, 2019. Charles was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean war. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann and daughter, Sharon. He is survived by his sons, Michael, Timothy, Murph, and Charlie; daughters, Barbara Sue and Melissa; grandchildren, Katie, Christopher, Matt, Troy, Josh, Jacob, and Zack; great-grandchild, Levi; nieces, Barbara, Peggy, and Frances; nephew, Butch, and many other loving family members and friends. Funeral service will be 1 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Orange Hill Cemetery, Tampa, FL.
