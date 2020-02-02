NABORS, Charles Sr. "Dale" 86, of Tampa, passed away January 29, 2020. Dale was born July 6, 1933 in Bradenton, FL to Charles Marion and Emma Nabors. He was preceded in death by his parents and his much loved brother, Robert Nabors. Including a career in the military, Dale was a beloved Hillsborough County School math teacher for 38 years. He was also very proud of his work in helping establish Nature's Classroom. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Nabors; children, Charles "Dale" Nabors Jr. (Frank Gomes), Tammie Schillinger (Mike); stepchildren, Debbie Riggs (Dan), Philip and Mark Ciaravella; cherished grandchildren, Sarah, Travis, Marissa, Joseph, Christina, and Darby; great-grandchildren, Jasper, Sailor and Luca; numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, February 8, 9:30-10 am, with service to follow at 10 am, at Blount & Curry MacDill, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa FL. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Dale's name to Nature's Classroom or the Humane Society. Please visit his online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020