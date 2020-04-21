Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles O'DELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'DELL, Charles Edward 85, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died April 15, 2020, of heart failure. He was born in Chilli-cothe, Ohio in 1935, and moved to St. Petersburg in 1959. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran, and retired as a Lieutenant from the St. Petersburg Fire Department. He, and his group of rescue divers, was among the first on the scene when the Skyway Bridge fell. He was a Civil Engineer, a landlord, a realtor, a scuba diver, a skier, a tennis player, and a stock car racer. Among other adventures, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, went heli-skiing in New Zealand, met a cannibal tribe in Papua, New Guinea, biked through China, and dove the Great Barrier Reef. He wrote a novel based on his adventures in Egypt. He restored his first car as a teen, a model A Ford that he pulled from a ditch. Over his lifetime, he restored many more, including a Willies Jeep and a 1935 Ford truck. He was a resident of Sunset Beach for 30 years and wrote a local history column for the beach's paper. He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Delaney (Gregory), Dawn Abeita (David), Robin O'Dell; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A service will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at a later date. Memories of Charles may be posted at www.bit.ly/3ckfeJR

O'DELL, Charles Edward 85, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died April 15, 2020, of heart failure. He was born in Chilli-cothe, Ohio in 1935, and moved to St. Petersburg in 1959. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran, and retired as a Lieutenant from the St. Petersburg Fire Department. He, and his group of rescue divers, was among the first on the scene when the Skyway Bridge fell. He was a Civil Engineer, a landlord, a realtor, a scuba diver, a skier, a tennis player, and a stock car racer. Among other adventures, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, went heli-skiing in New Zealand, met a cannibal tribe in Papua, New Guinea, biked through China, and dove the Great Barrier Reef. He wrote a novel based on his adventures in Egypt. He restored his first car as a teen, a model A Ford that he pulled from a ditch. Over his lifetime, he restored many more, including a Willies Jeep and a 1935 Ford truck. He was a resident of Sunset Beach for 30 years and wrote a local history column for the beach's paper. He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Delaney (Gregory), Dawn Abeita (David), Robin O'Dell; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A service will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at a later date. Memories of Charles may be posted at www.bit.ly/3ckfeJR Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close