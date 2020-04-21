O'DELL, Charles Edward 85, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died April 15, 2020, of heart failure. He was born in Chilli-cothe, Ohio in 1935, and moved to St. Petersburg in 1959. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran, and retired as a Lieutenant from the St. Petersburg Fire Department. He, and his group of rescue divers, was among the first on the scene when the Skyway Bridge fell. He was a Civil Engineer, a landlord, a realtor, a scuba diver, a skier, a tennis player, and a stock car racer. Among other adventures, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, went heli-skiing in New Zealand, met a cannibal tribe in Papua, New Guinea, biked through China, and dove the Great Barrier Reef. He wrote a novel based on his adventures in Egypt. He restored his first car as a teen, a model A Ford that he pulled from a ditch. Over his lifetime, he restored many more, including a Willies Jeep and a 1935 Ford truck. He was a resident of Sunset Beach for 30 years and wrote a local history column for the beach's paper. He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Delaney (Gregory), Dawn Abeita (David), Robin O'Dell; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A service will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at a later date. Memories of Charles may be posted at www.bit.ly/3ckfeJR
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020