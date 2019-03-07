OLIVER, Charles
75, of St. Petersburg, transitioned Feb. 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Margurite Oliver; three sons, Terry Oliver (Ethelda), Jerry Oliver (Delta), and Keith Oliver (Linda); daughters, Fay Oliver and Nikki Herbert (Jada); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 9, 11 am, at Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church, 4000 5th Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019