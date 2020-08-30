PERDOMO, Charles B. 78, of Brandon, Florida, passed away August 15, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Charlie lived his entire life in the Tampa Bay area. He was a graduate of Jefferson High class of 1960 and earned his BS from the University of Tampa in 1980. In addition, he earned his master's degree in 1987. He taught in Hillsborough County Schools for 25 years. During this time, he also coached high school baseball and softball. In 1993 he led the Bloomingdale girls' softball team to win the state championship. After retirement he especially enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, senior softball, and golf. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Anne; two children, Charles Perdomo Jr. (Susan) and Carla Perdomo (Chris Webb); grandson, Levi Webb; nieces, Maria Ansotegui and Marlene Ansotegui; and nephew, Michael Ansotegui. Preceeded in death by his parents, Geraldo and Norma Perdomo; and sister, Sylvia Perdomo Ansotegui. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Serenity Meadows



