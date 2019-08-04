Service Information Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 (727)-584-7671 Send Flowers Obituary

PURCELL, Charles Patrick "Charlie" Charlie was born in Jacksonville, FL July 26, 1971. He grew up in Clearwater and graduated from Largo High School before attending the University of Florida and earning a degree in Advertising from UCF. Charlie worked in retail and graphic design and he had a talent and love for photography. He loved walking on the beach and spending time with his family, especially his nieces. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and compassion. He died July 21, 2019. Charlie is survived by his parents, Lee and Beth Purcell; his sisters Missy and Katie; his brother Dusty (Emily) ; his aunt and uncle Linda and Gordon Helser; his nieces Louella , Marley and Elizabeth Maria and close family friends, Maryann McCoy and Joe Hackworth. A Celebration of his Life will be held September 6, 2019 on Indian Rocks Beach where family will welcome his friends from 4-9 pm at the 23rd street beach access in Indian Rocks Beach.

PURCELL, Charles Patrick "Charlie" Charlie was born in Jacksonville, FL July 26, 1971. He grew up in Clearwater and graduated from Largo High School before attending the University of Florida and earning a degree in Advertising from UCF. Charlie worked in retail and graphic design and he had a talent and love for photography. He loved walking on the beach and spending time with his family, especially his nieces. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and compassion. He died July 21, 2019. Charlie is survived by his parents, Lee and Beth Purcell; his sisters Missy and Katie; his brother Dusty (Emily) ; his aunt and uncle Linda and Gordon Helser; his nieces Louella , Marley and Elizabeth Maria and close family friends, Maryann McCoy and Joe Hackworth. A Celebration of his Life will be held September 6, 2019 on Indian Rocks Beach where family will welcome his friends from 4-9 pm at the 23rd street beach access in Indian Rocks Beach. HubbellFuneralHome.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close