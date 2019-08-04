PURCELL, Charles Patrick "Charlie" Charlie was born in Jacksonville, FL July 26, 1971. He grew up in Clearwater and graduated from Largo High School before attending the University of Florida and earning a degree in Advertising from UCF. Charlie worked in retail and graphic design and he had a talent and love for photography. He loved walking on the beach and spending time with his family, especially his nieces. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and compassion. He died July 21, 2019. Charlie is survived by his parents, Lee and Beth Purcell; his sisters Missy and Katie; his brother Dusty (Emily) ; his aunt and uncle Linda and Gordon Helser; his nieces Louella , Marley and Elizabeth Maria and close family friends, Maryann McCoy and Joe Hackworth. A Celebration of his Life will be held September 6, 2019 on Indian Rocks Beach where family will welcome his friends from 4-9 pm at the 23rd street beach access in Indian Rocks Beach. HubbellFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019