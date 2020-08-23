Charles PUSEY

1/1
PUSEY, Charles A. 88, passed away peacefully August 13, 2020. He was born in Orange, NJ to Charles and Ruth Pusey and was the oldest of three children. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A devoted husband and father, Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Carol; his son, Bill; brothers, Doug and Roger (Debby); several nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his children, Barbara, Steven, Michael, and Kenneth. He moved to Clearwater in 1977 and enjoyed snook fishing at Honeymoon Island and rooting for the Tampa Bay Bucs. Burial will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
