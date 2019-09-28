PYLES, Charles Alton "Charlie" 77, passed away September 19, 2019 in Clearwater, Florida. Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarah Pyles; daughters, Mary Myers and Ann Beatty; sons, Charlie, Elmer, and Randy Pyles; and many loving grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and extended family. Charlie was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He will be remembered fondly, and always loved. "I am with you and will watch over you wherever you go." -Genesis 28:15.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 28, 2019