ADAMS, Lt. Col. Charles Raymond



76, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away peacefully on the morning of June 23, 2019. Charles was born in Manly, NC, to Rebecca Patterson Adams and Lonnie Allen Adams. Charles graduated from Haines City High School in 1961. He received degrees from Florida Southern and University of South Florida. Charles served our country proudly as a pilot and a Field Artillary Officer in the United States Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and earned several commendations, including the Bronze Star. After transitioning to the Army Reserves, he went to work for the United States Post Office as a Letter Carrier, and worked there until he retired. He is survived by Kay C. Adams of St. Petersburg, Florida; his daughter and son-in-law, Nikole and Jason Rogers of Suwanee, Georgia; his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Alexandra Adams of Tampa, Florida; his only grandson, Aidan Flanegan of Suwanee, Georgia. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Fred Harrison; his brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Keitha Adams; his brother and sister-in-law, Lonnie and Bettye Adams. There will be a Memorial Service held for LTC Charles R. Adams in St. Petersburg, Florida at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetary, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, Florida 33709 at 11 am July 19, 2019. Please join family and friends in celebrating Charles's life. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva.org/donate/) in his name would be appreciated.



