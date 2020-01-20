Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Charles Rhew

RHEW, Charles Albert Jr. "Chip" age 63, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Hudson, Florida. He was born on March 24, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee. As an FBI brat, truck driver, and seaman with the U.S. Navy, Chip traveled the world and was happiest when on the road. He loved and was beloved by all furry, tail-wagging creatures. Chip enjoyed dancing, cooking, and repairing all things mechanical. He delighted in making people laugh and had a fun penchant for spontaneously bursting into a recitation of story poems. The Highwayman, Casey At The Bat, and The Cremation of Sam McGee were among his favorites. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Albert Rhew, and mother, Eugenia "Genie" Rhew. He is survived by his wife, Maria "Mary" Rozestraten Rhew; her sons, Mikon and Robin; his sister, Karen Rhew-Miller (Greg); niece and nephew, Miranda and Griffin Hanson; and his uncle, William Neaves (Peggy). A celebration of Chip's life will be held later this year. Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 20, 2020
