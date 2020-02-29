Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles ROEDERER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROEDERER, Charles Fred Jr. "Charlie" 91, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home in Wiamuma, FL. Charlie, originally from Jeffersontown, Kentucky where he met and married Shirley "Mason". They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in January 2020. Charlie was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II. He spent 40 years with American Standard in Louisville, Kentucky, and retired as a Manufacturing Engineer. Charlie loved his family and enjoyed reminiscing on his life. Charlie, son of the late Charles and Ernestine Roederer. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; and their two daughters, Susan and Karen Roederer; and two sons, Chris (Anita) and Steven Roederer; and two granddaughters, Jennifer Sonntag and Patricia Pierson (Matthew). Missed dearly is daughter, Sandra Sonntag, who passed unexpectedly in 2002. Family also includes two step-grandchildren, Matthew Bowles (Rachel) and Christian Bowles (Mallory); and two great-grandsons. A memorial service will be held on March 7, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian, 11 am at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd, Sun City Center, where Charlie will also be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Andrews Presbyterian or Tampa General Hospital.

ROEDERER, Charles Fred Jr. "Charlie" 91, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home in Wiamuma, FL. Charlie, originally from Jeffersontown, Kentucky where he met and married Shirley "Mason". They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in January 2020. Charlie was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II. He spent 40 years with American Standard in Louisville, Kentucky, and retired as a Manufacturing Engineer. Charlie loved his family and enjoyed reminiscing on his life. Charlie, son of the late Charles and Ernestine Roederer. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; and their two daughters, Susan and Karen Roederer; and two sons, Chris (Anita) and Steven Roederer; and two granddaughters, Jennifer Sonntag and Patricia Pierson (Matthew). Missed dearly is daughter, Sandra Sonntag, who passed unexpectedly in 2002. Family also includes two step-grandchildren, Matthew Bowles (Rachel) and Christian Bowles (Mallory); and two great-grandsons. A memorial service will be held on March 7, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian, 11 am at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd, Sun City Center, where Charlie will also be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Andrews Presbyterian or Tampa General Hospital. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close