USN 87 of Largo, passed away March 16, 2019. He is survived his sons, Charles Saville Bingham Jr., Lucien Warner Bingham lV, Mike Cola; three daughters, Mary Katherine Frank, Martha Susan Williams, and Johanna Johns. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday at 10 am, at the Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Rd., Belleair Bluffs. For more information go to the funeral home website.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019