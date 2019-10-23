Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles SCHMIDT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHMIDT, Charles "Chuck" beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed on October 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Chuck was born January 3, 1932 in McGehee, Arkansas, one of 11 children born to Charles and Ruth Edmonds. Chuck moved to Florida in 1986 where he resided until his passing. Chuck was a singular individual; the phrase "one of a kind" only hints at his unique life. Chuck joined the US Army-Air Force in 1947 at the age of 15, "fudging" his age to serve his country. Following his service, Chuck pursued his dream of being a professional musician, adopting the stage name of Chuck Dallis. Chuck toured the country, sharing the stage with the likes of Kitty Wells and playing bass for George Jones' backing band. He had several hits in the early 60's on Mar-Vel Records, most notably Good Show (but) No Go, Moon Twist, Come On Lets Go and So Close to Heaven, signing a recording contract with Nat King Cole's KC Records in 1962. Chuck was an inductee of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. Chuck gave up his musical career upon meeting the love of his life, Pat. Marrying in the spring of 1962, Chuck became a master butcher and forged a successful career in the food service industry, running the largest meat processing plant in the country. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth; brothers, Sam, Robert, and Bill; and three sisters, Beverly Clark, Ella Mae Smith and Betty Fay Edmonds. Chuck is survived by his adored wife of 57 years, Pat; his sons, Chuck (Theresa) and Sam (Hollie); daughter, Tricia (Jason); grandchildren, Dylan, Summer and Peyton; brother, Paul (Dottie); sisters, Patsy Castenado, Beckie Jolley (Larry) and Mary Gay Edwards (Mike); numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends from the Americana Cove 'Canine Corral'. Chuck understood that the most important things in life are not things. He cherished simple pleasures, a night on the porch with his wife and good friends, dinner with his family, a glass of wine and a Rays win. He was a proud and caring man, a loyal friend, and an extraordinary individual. He lived life his way, and had a damn good time doing it. The world is a lesser place, and significantly duller, with his passing. In accordance with Chuck's wishes, a formal service will not be held. The family will schedule a celebration of life at a later date.

