Charles Seeman

SEEMAN, Charles Patrick Jr. 66, a life-long resident of Tampa, passed away June 24, 2020. Charles graduated from Robinson High School. Charles enlisted in the Army to serve during the Vietnam War. He worked locally for Southern Rebar and was a member of the American Legion Post 138. Charles enjoyed fishing and watching sporting events with friends. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 am Friday, July 3 at Florida National Cemetery, 502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513. He is survived by sister, Deborah Seeman Straily and her children; sister, Constance Patricia Dickey and her family; nine great-nieces and nephews; many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary A. (Batts) and Charles P. Seeman Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 138, 5535 W Prescott St, Tampa, FL 33616. Condolences can be shared at www.ALifeTribute.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.