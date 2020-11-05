1/
Charles SEWELL
1941 - 2020
SEWELL, Charles "Ronald" Sr. 79, of Valrico, Florida, born on October 24, 1941, entered into eternal rest on October 31, 2020. He was a member of Countryside Baptist Church, the Army National Guard, and Georgia Hunting Club, owned Sewell Septic during the 1970s, was a part-time farmer, and retired from CSX Railroad after 44 years. He was a graduate of Turkey Creek High School, where he starred on the football and baseball teams. He accepted a scholarship to play football at Auburn University, but became homesick and moved back to Valrico, and then played semi-professional football for the Tampa Buccaneers. He coached the Brandon Broncos and North Brandon Little League teams, where he mentored many young men. He loved his family dearly, was known as a true Southern Gentleman, and enjoyed farming, traveling, fishing, and boiling peanuts for church events. He is survived by bride of 60 years, Betty Jean Cook Sewell, and enjoyed telling everyone that he married the 1960 Strawberry Queen; sons, Ronnie Sewell, Jr. (Aliesha), Randy Sewell (Tonya), and Ricky Sewell (Nikki), all of Valrico; grandchildren, Sydney Nantz (Jason), Kennedy Sewell (Russell Vint), Kasey Sewell, Kyle Rose (Samantha), and Mika; siblings, Buddy Sewell (Melba), and Lorene Der, both of Valrico; brother-in-law, Don Olson of Alabama; and dog, Bubba. He was preceded in death by parents, Grover and Riva Sewell; sisters, Elizabeth Wetherington, and Marlene Olson; and in-laws, Gene and Armanda Cook. A memorial service will be held Monday, November 9 at 11 am at Countryside Baptist Church, 13422 Sydney Road, Dover, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Baptist Church Building Fund at cbcdover.org. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Countryside Baptist Church
NOV
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Countryside Baptist Church
1 entry
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
