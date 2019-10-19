SRSICH, Charles N US Army 91, of New Port Richey, FL, died October 14, 2019 at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan and his son, Charles Jr. He was a transplanted New Yorker, working for Badger (Tampa) until he retired, twice. He took his hobby of photography seriously and was fortunate to hold the office of president in the Chasco Camera Club for 20 years. He loved the photo competitions, annual Scavenger Shoots and arranging for group field trips. He was proud of being an active member of this club and he considered the members family. He was also an original Tampa Bay Rowdies season ticket holder fan since 1978. He is survived by his daughter, Carol (Jim); grandchildren, Chaz (Becca), Mark, Matthew, James and Becca; his furry grandchild, Chester; and Ellen (his caregiver). There will be no services, but the family wants to thank all his friends who sent cards, called and visited him.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019