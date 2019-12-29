|
STANTZ, Charles W. 82, of Clearwater, FL, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellen; a son, Ron; a daughter, Tammy; two brothers, Walter (Marilyn), Marvin (Elaine); two grandchildren, Zachary and Hannah and sister-inlaw, Marcella. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's or Cancer research. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan 2, 2020, 6-8 pm and funeral service, Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 am, both at the funeral home. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019