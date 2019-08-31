Charles STRAUGHN

Obituary
STRAUGHN, Sgt. 1st Class Charles Sr. passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 due to illness, he was 76. He was Retired U.S. Army after 21 years and a Minister for the Church of God for 10 years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Fay Straughn; and children, daughters, Penny Scott of Cartersville, GA, Patti Robb of Land O'Lakes, Florida; and son, Charles Straughn Jr. of Zephyrhills, Florida. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Robb of Crystal River, Florida; and brother, James Straughn of Bulverde, TX. Memorial service will be held at the Land O'Lakes Church of God, September 1 at 6 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 31, 2019
