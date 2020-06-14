Charles SWAIN
SWAIN, Charles Robert 80, of Clearwater, FL, passed peacefully at home May 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Charles was known as "Bob". Born in St. Petersburg, FL, July 13, 1939. Graduate of St. Petersburg High School class of 1957. Bob and Paula were wed for 54 years. Bob's career spanned 30 years of service with DSA engineering firm. Bob devoted his life to his family. He is survived by two children, Charles E. Swain and Stephanie Swain-Valesky; four grandchildren, Kalyn, Ashley, Madison and Adam; two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Chloe.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
