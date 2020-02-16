TALBOTT, Charles Horace US Army (Ret.) 89, of Tampa, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was a staff sergeant in the US Army for 24 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Jr. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosa Talbott; children, Rosa Soash, Jonah (Terry) Talbott, Edna (Chuck) Sullivan, and Francis Talbott; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan, and Noah Talbott; siblings, Earline Matthews and Glen Talbott. There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 27 from 10-11 am, followed by a celebration of life at 11 am at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, FL 33609. Inurnment will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider making a donation to the in Chuck's memory. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020