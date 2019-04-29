CONRAD, Charles Thomas
"Chuck" In Memoriam and Celebration of Charles Thomas Conrad, October 24, 1932-April 22, 2019. He lived his life with honor, integrity and a unique wit. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma and sole remaining sister, Betty. He loved his family of six children, 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was a gifted chemical engineer who worked on the origins of computer chips. Additionally, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War in a submarine warfare unit. He will remain forever in our hearts as we carry on the lessons in life he exemplified.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2019