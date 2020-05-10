Charles Tobin
TOBIN, Charles "Jerry" USMC 83, of Wesley Chapel, passed away May 4, 2020. He was born in Rochester, NY and moved to Florida in 1989. He is survived by his loving wife of over 57 years, Carolann; his children, Ann Pasik, Jean (Mike) Tobin-Aiello, Chuck (Christine) Tobin, and Sharon (John) Benchoff; six grandchildren, Amanda, Shannon, Jennifer, Cade, Megan, and Kerri; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Nothnagle, and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was an honorably discharged Marine Corps. Captain and retired from Eastman Kodak with over 27 years of service. He enjoyed all sports, was a basketball coach and mentor, and enjoyed playing golf in his retirement years, but most of all, spending time with his family. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church at a later date, with burial to follow at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Land O' Lakes, FL, in his memory. The family has entrusted care and services to: Loyless Funeral Home www.loylessfuneralhomes.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
