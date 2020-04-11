TRASK, Charles J. 60, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of Rachida (Darzi) Trask with whom he shared 20 years of marriage. Born in Tampa, he was a son of the late Charles and Aurora (Delfino) Trask. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. In addition to his wife, Rachida, he is also survived by his sons, Stephen E., Jonathan E., and Michael J. Trask of Minnesota; daughter, Ally-son A. Trask of Bethlehem; sister, Sharon Garnham of Michigan; and one grandson, Matthias. Services, a private Mass will be celebrated from St. Anne's Church in Bethlehem, followed by burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements by James Funeral Home, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020