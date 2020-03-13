Charles TUCKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles TUCKER.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Obituary
Send Flowers

TUCKER, Charles E. 89, of Tampa, FL, passed on March 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bragg Tucker; children, Anise, Karla and Charlie; three stepchildren; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Souto. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anita. Services will be Sunday, March 15, with visitation at 1:30 pm and service at 2:30 pm, Blount & Curry FH-Carrollwood. Burial 3:30 pm, Lutz Cemetery, US 41. dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details