TUCKER, Charles E. 89, of Tampa, FL, passed on March 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bragg Tucker; children, Anise, Karla and Charlie; three stepchildren; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Souto. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anita. Services will be Sunday, March 15, with visitation at 1:30 pm and service at 2:30 pm, Blount & Curry FH-Carrollwood. Burial 3:30 pm, Lutz Cemetery, US 41. dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020