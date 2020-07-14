1/1
Charles URIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
URIAN, Charles G. 87, Pinellas Park, passed away peacefully at Bayside VA hospital with family at his side, on July 6, 2020. He was born in Chester, PA on November 25,,1932, to the late George and Catherine (nee Hinkel) Urian. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, he was employed at the Dupont Co., until retirement in 1990. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and painting. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra; brother, Howard; and daughter, Cynthia. He is survived by wife, Katherine; son, David; daughter-in-law, Mary; sister, Lois Hopper; grandchildren, Robert, Daniel, Lindsay Edwards, Rebecca Cardy; and great-grand-children, Charlotte, Phoebe, and Noah. Internment will be at Bayside VA Cemetery in St. Petersburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved