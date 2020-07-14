Charles URIAN

URIAN, Charles G. 87, Pinellas Park, passed away peacefully at Bayside VA hospital with family at his side, on July 6, 2020. He was born in Chester, PA on November 25,,1932, to the late George and Catherine (nee Hinkel) Urian. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, he was employed at the Dupont Co., until retirement in 1990. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and painting. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra; brother, Howard; and daughter, Cynthia. He is survived by wife, Katherine; son, David; daughter-in-law, Mary; sister, Lois Hopper; grandchildren, Robert, Daniel, Lindsay Edwards, Rebecca Cardy; and great-grand-children, Charlotte, Phoebe, and Noah. Internment will be at Bayside VA Cemetery in St. Petersburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store